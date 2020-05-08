The 4 Best Places To Live In New York City

New York City, NY (STL.News) At some point, just about anybody who is serious about their career thinks about moving to NYC. Whatever field you are in, chances are that the opportunities to advance are much greater there.

Just about every industry has a huge presence in New York City. And as far as lifestyle, it doesn’t get much better than living in a city that never sleeps. You’ll find plenty to do no matter what your interests or personality type when you live in NYC.

But, where to live? It’s a huge city and the different boroughs all offer something unique. To get the most out of the city, you have to know where to live. And each has its own cost of living that can be dramatically different than a neighboring borough. No fee apartments help when renting, but you have to plan on a big budget no matter where you end up.

Let’s go over some of the best places to live in NYC and why so you can decide for yourself where you should land if you plan to move there.

1 – Hell’s Kitchen

As the name implies, this neighborhood was once a rough and tumble working class area. Located on Manhattan’s West side, it is now home to many creative types due to its proximity to Broadway and all its theaters.

Now that it has become gentrified, it is a lot less rough around the edges and has a very cool atmosphere thanks to the many actors that call it home. It is also positioned perfectly to get to just about anywhere in Manhattan without too much trouble.

There is a lively nightlife scene here with sme great bars and restaurants. Even though it has cleaned up its act, it may not be ideal for families due to the hectic atmosphere.

2 – Greenwich Village

The Village as it is affectionately called, is one of the most charming neighborhoods in Manhattan. It is often used as the setting for many films and TV shows since it has so much character. It has a very laid back vibe to it and it does feel somewhat like a village.

In fact, many residents there claim that they haven’t ventured outside the neighborhood in years!

There is quite a bit of diversity there and is the center of the LGBT community of NYC.

3 – Brooklyn Heights

For a more family friendly neighborhood with parks and green space around, there is the quaint and historic Brooklyn Heights. Just outside of Manhattan and across the East River, you still have easy access to downtown if you need to commute.

When you leave work, and the hustle and bustle of Manhattan, you arrive in an oasis of calm and quiet among the historical brownstone apartments.

4 – SoHo

If you are an artist, or aspire to be, then there is no place else to consider living than SoHo as it is the center of the creative community of New York. Maybe even the world.

The atmosphere itself is ideal to spur creativity with the abundance of galleries and events for artists.