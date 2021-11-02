The 3 Factors That Go Into Planning Your Long Term Travel Abroad

(STL.News) Sometimes a vacation is just not enough time. When you only get a couple of weeks off per year from work, there is barely enough time to relax let alone actually learn something about the world. This is a big reason why many people are dropping out of the corporate world and becoming digital nomads.

It is possible to travel the world long term and not have to come home because you have to get back to work. You can take your work on the road with you as a digital nomad, or work wherever you end up. If you think about seeing the world and all there is to learn, then you will need to have a few tips to get you started on planning your journey.

In this article, we will go over some of the thighs that you need to do to plan your long-term trip abroad.

1 – Get insurance

There is travel insurance and there is health insurance. They are both very different from each other. Travel insurance is there to cover any canceled flights or get you to an emergency room if you are injured or ill. Health insurance is going to keep you healthy while abroad so you can see a doctor and be treated if you do get sick.

Since you will be doing a lot of traveling and will be away from home for a long time, you need both types. Luckily the best travel insurance companies have policies that do both so you can save money and hassle.

Make sure that you have the right coverage for the countries where you plan to travel. Some policies may not be valid in certain countries. You can either plan your travels according to the coverage your policy provides, or find the right company that covers the countries where you plan to travel.

If you plan to travel to developing countries, make sure to have emergency evacuation in your policy so if you are injured or very ill you can be flown out of the country to one with better services.

2 – Get ahead of the visas

Part of the joy of long-term travel is not having to be on a set itinerary. You can stay longer in a place where you feel a connection or end up getting a job there. However, many countries have time limits on how long somebody can stay without a visa. Others require a visa to even enter the country.

You’ll have to have a rough travel plan that includes the top countries that you want to visit and what their visa policy is. In some cases, it can take several months to acquire the visa so you wouldn’t be able to be spontaneous anyway. And during that time you will also be without a passport if you have to send it in to get stamped. Not understanding this can put a damper on a trip if you didn’t find out ahead of time that causes you to not be allowed to enter.

Your budget when you are planning out the trip should also include the cost of getting these visas as they aren’t usually free, in addition to the cost of flying. Some can cost quite a bit of money.

3 – Will you need to work?

Many travelers end up sustaining their travel by working while they are away. This can be easy if you end up in touristy areas where there is a need for temporary help. Ski resorts often need people on short notice and so do many beach area restaurants and hotels.

However, working in a country generally requires a visa and the job will need to sponsor you. Since this is expensive and time-consuming for companies they often will just hire locals instead. Apply ahead of time for jobs that you think you could do when you arrive so you aren’t left jobless and homeless on arrival.

You could do something like WWOOFing to get free lodging and sometimes food for the work you put in. This is the system of World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms that connects farmers that need help but don’t have money to pay with travelers that are looking to extend their vacation in an area.

There is always the possibility of working remotely or running an online business while you travel. This falls into a funny grey area as it technically is not legal to work while you are in a country since you aren’t paying taxes there. Since it is impossible to verify if you are making money online it is the best way to be able to support your travels. This is what digital nomads do to be able to travel the world and afford it.