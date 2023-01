Thailand’s securities regulator is probing whether embattled crypto exchange Zipmex, which is in the midst of being taken over, breached local rules in its offer of certain digital-asset products.The nation’s Securities and Exchange Commission wrote to Zipmex Thailand’s Chief Executive Officer Akalarp Yimwilai on Dec. 28 noting that some of the firm’s activities may be in violation of digital-asset business rules, according to a letter seen by Bloomberg News.