Thai SEC Launches ‘Crypto Academy’ to Help Digital Asset Investors

The Thai Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has launched a crypto academy where investors can learn about digital assets free of charge before investing. “The more you know your investments, the less risk you will have,” the Thai regulator emphasized.

Thai SEC’s Crypto Academy Launched

The Thai Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) announced Wednesday that it has launched “Crypto Academy” to provide free online resources and courses on digital assets. The initiative aims to equip the public with in-depth knowledge of digital assets and blockchain technology before they invest, the regulator described, adding:

The more you know your investments, the less risk you will have.

The SEC Crypto Academy currently offers four courses. The first aims to provide new investors with a basic understanding of the crypto market, including the definition of cryptocurrency and the principles of blockchain technology.

The second course focuses on the key features of cryptocurrencies and the technology behind them. It also covers bitcoin, decentralization, and peer-to-peer systems.

The third discusses important past, present, and future crypto events, including bitcoin halving and previous price crashes. It also covers the digital asset ecosystem, digital tokens, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), the metaverse, and the future outlook for the crypto market.

The fourth course is centered around investment strategies, diversification, investor sentiments, asset management, and basic price analysis using charts and other indicators.

The SEC Crypto Academy also offers Crypto Quotient (CQ), a self-assessment for investors to test their crypto knowledge to determine whether they are ready to step into the world of digital assets.

In August, Thai Finance Minister Arkhom Termpittayapaisith explained that the government plans to tighten crypto regulations. SEC Secretary-General Ruenvadee Suwanmongkol said in July: “The extreme volatility of digital-asset prices has spurred the urgent need for improved supervision.”

