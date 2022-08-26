Thai Kitchen Wentzville adds a Sushi bar and a full bar menu

Thai Kitchen – Wentzville adds a Sushi bar, Happy Hour, and a full bar menu.

WENTZVILLE, MO (STL.News) Thai Kitchen – Wentzville is a popular Thai restaurant with high customer satisfaction, evidenced by its high Google Review Rating of 4.7 Stars with more than 215 online reviews.

Additionally, the owner, Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul, a.k.a “Andie,” was nominated for the “Restaurateur of the Year Award – 2022″ by St. Louis Restaurant Review on March 4, 2022.

They recently announced adding AC to their enclosed patio area, which has been popular with the local patrons.

They are excited to announce three new services that will attract and satisfy even more customers:

Sushi bar prepared by a top rated Sushi chef Happy Hour from 4 pm to 6 pm with a special drink and appetizer menu Full bar menu with leading brands of liquor

Thai Kitchen is located in the historic downtown district of Wentzville at 2 West Pearce Blvd.