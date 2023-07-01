Thai Kitchen – Sunday Brunch Buffet – Menu for July 2, 2023

Thai Kitchen will offer its second Sunday Brunch Buffet on July 2, 2023, with the following menu items.

O’FALLON, MO (STL.News) Thai Kitchen in O’Fallon, Missouri, has released the menu items for its second Sunday Brunch Buffet tomorrow, Sunday, July 2, 2023.

The buffet will be available from 11:00 am to 2:00 pm; no reservations are required.

Thai Kitchen has been serving authentic Thai cuisine to the St. Louis region since 1997 and continues to expand its brand and cuisine. Recently, they announced opening a location in St. Louis on Hampton that will provide pickup and delivery only.

The brunch buffet is available exclusively at the O’Fallon location.

The owner of Thai Kitchen is Sasimonthon Ongartsutthikul, which owns the O’Fallon, St. Charles, and Wentzville locations. The Florissant location is owned and managed by her brother Sombut Ongartsutthikul.

The Maryland Heights location was started by Sasimonthon in 1999, but the family sold it several years ago. Therefore, no specials or offers are honored by the Maryland Heights location that is released or offered by these four locations. However, she is considering and negotiating space to reopen a Thai restaurant in Maryland Heights, but nothing can be confirmed now.

The O’Fallon location was expanded, adding 1250 square feet, remodeling the space in late 2022. Sasimonthon spent significant money on decorations she had hand-picked in Thailand and imported to be on display to create the ultimate Thai cultural experience.

The Sunday Brunch Buffet menu items for Sunday, July 2, 2023, are as follows:

Bacon

Sausage

Hash Browns

Scrambled Eggs

Pad Thai

Pad cee eew

Cucumber Salad

Thai Rice Soup

Panang Beef

Larb Pork

Spicy Basil Chicken

Thai Style Fried Egg

BBQ Pork Fried Rice

Thai Kitchen Chicken

Sweet Sticky Rice with Mango

Sweet Sticky Rice with Mustard

Thai Ice Tea

Thai Ice Coffee

Mimosa

Address and phone:

8632 Mexico Road

O’Fallon, Missouri 63366

Phone: +1 636-281-2389

