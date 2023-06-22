Thai Express is Purchased by Owner of Thai Village

Thai Express in Geneva, IL, has been purchased by the owner of Thai Village.

GENEVA, IL (STL.News) Thai Express is located at 2401 Kaneville Road, Geneva, IL 60134. The owner of Thai Village Restaurant in Batavia, Illinois, has purchased it.

The terms of the transaction are private and not available to the public.

There will be no immediate changes, but changes can always be expected at a later date.

The owner of both establishments is Tanyaluck Sirijinda. She migrated to the U.S. 1.5 years ago and now has two restaurants while operating her mothers’ silk business in Thailand from the U.S.

Tanya was an exchange student in high school and attended school in Billings, Montana.

Recently, STL.News published a restaurant review of Thai Village and listed it in the restaurant directory.

We will keep our readers updated if changes are announced.

Address and phone:

2401 Kaneville Road

Geneva, IL 60134

Phone: 630-457-5520

Website: ThaiExpressGeneva.com

