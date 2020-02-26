Textron Declares Quarterly Dividend

PROVIDENCE, RI (STL.News) The Board of Directors of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) today declared a quarterly dividend of $0.02 per share on the company’s Common Stock.

All dividends will be paid on April 1, 2020 to shareholders of record as of March 13, 2020.

About Textron Inc.

Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Hawker, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, Arctic Cat, Textron Systems, and TRU Simulation + Training.