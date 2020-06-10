Texas Man Esteban Bernadino-Betantcourt Sentenced to 60 Months in Prison for Methamphetamine Trafficking

(STL.News) – Esteban Bernadino-Betantcourt, 37, of San Antonio, Texas, was sentenced today by U.S. District Sul Ozerden to 60 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release, for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced U. S. Attorney Mike Hurst and Special Agent in Charge Brad L. Byerly with the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Bernadino was also ordered to pay a $4,000 fine.

On November 18, 2019, Harrison County Sheriff’s Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 10 resulting in the discovery of over 50 kilograms of methamphetamine hidden in buckets in the back of a truck driven by Bernadino.

On January 15, 2020, Bernadino was charged in a federal criminal indictment. He pled guilty before Judge Ozerden on February 19, 2020.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department investigated the case. The case was prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Annette Williams.

