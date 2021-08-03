Texas Lottery: Lubbock Resident Claims $1 Million

Austin, TX (STL.News) A Lubbock resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery scratch ticket game Cash Celebration!. The ticket was purchased at Lucky Mart, located at 1550 34th St., in Lubbock. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the second of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. Cash Celebration! offers more than $203.6 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.98, including break-even prizes.