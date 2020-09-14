Texas Lottery: Laredo Resident Claims $1 Million Powerball Prize

AUSTIN, TX (STL.News) A Laredo resident claimed a Powerball® prize worth $1,000,008 for the drawing on Aug. 26. The ticket was purchased at Stripes Store 40916H, located at 101 W. Del Mar Blvd., in Laredo. The claimant elected to remain anonymous. The second-tier winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (8-12-19-47-58), but not the red Powerball number (2). The claimant had an additional win of $8 on the same ticket. Powerball jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the jackpot by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers. Drawings occur each Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE