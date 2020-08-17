Texas Lottery: Houston Resident Claims $1 Million Scratch Ticket Prize

AUSTIN, TX (STL.News) A Houston resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game HIT $1,000,000. The ticket was purchased at Market At Heights, located at 1535 N. Durham Drive, in Houston. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the last of three top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. HIT $1,000,000 offers more than $115.4 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.33, including break-even prizes.

