Entertainment

Texas Lottery: Dallas Resident Claims $1 Million Prize

10/13/2020
Publisher 2

AUSTIN, TX (STL.News) A Dallas resident claimed a second-tier prize of $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game Instant Millionaire.  The ticket was purchased at Albertsons #4105, located at 4625 Frankford Road, in Dallas.  The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the 25 th of 40 second-tier prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.  Instant Millionaire offers more than $519 million in total prizes, including 10 top prizes of $2.5 million.

Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.20, including break-even prizes.

CLICK to VIEW SOURCE

 