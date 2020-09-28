Texas Lottery: Clute Resident Claims $2 Million Prize

AUSTIN, TX (STL.News) A Clute resident claimed a second-tier Powerball prize worth $2 million for the drawing on Sept.16. The ticket was purchased at Kroger 149, located at 800 N. Dixie Drive, in Clute. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

The winning Quick Pick ticket with Power Play matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (10-17- 31-51-53), but not the red Powerball number (1). The Power Play number was 2. Powerball jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the jackpot by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers. By choosing the Power Play for $1 more per play, players can multiply their non-jackpot winnings by two, three, four, five or 10 times. A Power Play Match Five (5+0) is set at $2,000,000 regardless of the Power Play number selected.

