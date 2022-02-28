Entertainment

Texas Lottery – Carrollton Resident Claims $1 Million

February 28, 2022
Maryam Shah

AustinTX (STL.News) A Carrollton resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Extreme Cash.  The ticket was purchased at Tom Thumb #2590, located at 4112 N. Josey Lane, in Carrollton.  The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game.  $1,000,000 Extreme Cash offers more than $128.3 million in total prizes.  Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.53, including break-even prizes.