Texas Lottery – Carrollton Resident Claims $1 Million

Austin, TX (STL.News) A Carrollton resident claimed a top prize winning ticket worth $1 million in the Texas Lottery® scratch ticket game $1,000,000 Extreme Cash. The ticket was purchased at Tom Thumb #2590, located at 4112 N. Josey Lane, in Carrollton. The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

This was the third of four top prizes worth $1 million to be claimed in this game. $1,000,000 Extreme Cash offers more than $128.3 million in total prizes. Overall odds of winning any prize in the game are one in 3.53, including break-even prizes.