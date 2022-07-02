Texas: James Edward Charged with two Bank Robberies

Texas man, James Edward Robinson charged with two bank robberies in Clovis

Alexander M.M. Uballez, United States Attorney for the District of New Mexico, and Raul Bujanda, Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office, announced today that James Edward Robinson, Jr., was charged by criminal complaint with two counts of bank robbery. Robinson, 50, made an initial appearance in federal court today and will remain in custody pending a preliminary and detention hearing.

According to a criminal complaint, on June 17, Robinson allegedly entered the Washington Federal Bank on North Prince Street in Clovis, New Mexico, and waited for an open teller station. Robinson allegedly approached a teller, handed her a grocery bag and demanded she put all the money from her station in the bag.

Robinson then allegedly demanded that the teller take the bag to another teller, and demanded that the second teller put all the money from her station in the bag as well. After collecting the money, Robinson allegedly fled the bank.

On June 27, Robinson allegedly entered the US Bank on North Prince Street. Robinson allegedly approached a teller and handed her a bag for the money from her station. After taking the money, Robinson allegedly left the bank and entered a vehicle parked at another business nearby.

Clovis Police later identified and arrested Robinson.

A complaint is only an allegation. A defendant is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty. If convicted, Robinson faces up to 20 years in prison.

The Roswell Resident Agency of the FBI Albuquerque Field Office investigated this case with assistance from the Clovis Police Department. Assistant United States Attorney Tavo Hall is prosecuting the case.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today