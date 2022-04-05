Texas: Ivan Hunter Sentenced for Riot Conviction

Self-Described Member of “Boogaloo Bois”, Ivan Hunter Sentenced to Prison for Riot Conviction

(STL.News) A Texas man was sentenced today to 52 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release for rioting during the 2020 civil unrest, announced U.S. Attorney Andrew M. Luger.

According to court documents, Ivan Hunter, 24, admitted to traveling from San Antonio, Texas, to Minneapolis with the intent to participate in a riot. Hunter is a self-described member of the Boogaloo Bois, a loosely connected group of individuals who espouse violent anti-government sentiments. The term “Boogaloo” itself references the group’s belief in an impending second civil war in the United States that includes a violent uprising against the government.

On the night of May 28, 2020, within hours of arriving in Minneapolis, Hunter met up with other Boogaloo Bois members, obtained an AK-47 assault rifle, and blindly fired 13 rounds into the entryway of the Minneapolis Police Department’s Third Precinct building. At the time of the shooting there were other individuals, believed to be looters, still inside the building. Hunter’s actions were captured on surveillance video and law enforcement recovered from the scene discharged rifle casings consistent with an AK-47 style firearm. Hunter’s gunfire caused approximately $85,000 in damage to the building.

According to court documents, upon returning to Texas, Hunter made various statements on social media describing the violence in which he engaged in Minneapolis. On June 3, 2020, officers with the Austin Police Department conducted a traffic stop on a pick-up truck for numerous traffic violations.

Hunter was one of three occupants in the vehicle. Hunter, the front seat passenger, had six loaded magazines for an AK-47 style assault rifle affixed to a tactical vest he was wearing. Officers found three semi-automatic rifles on the rear seat of the vehicle, one loaded pistol in plain view next to the driver’s seat, and another loaded pistol in the center console. Several days after the traffic stop, federal agents became aware of Hunter’s online affiliation with Boogaloo Bois member Steven Carrillo, who recently pleaded guilty in the Northern District of California to the murder of a Federal Protective Service Officer he committed May 29, 2020.

This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI’s Joint Terrorism Task Force, with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF).

This case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew R. Winter, and Trial Attorney Daniel Gardner of the National Security Division’s Counterterrorism Section.

SOURCE: USDOJ.Today