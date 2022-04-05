Texas Governor Swears-In Major General Suelzer

Governor Abbott Ceremonially Swears-In Major General Suelzer

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott ceremonially swore-in Major General Thomas M. Suelzer as Adjutant General of Texas at the Governor’s Mansion in Austin. The Governor appointed Maj. Gen. Suelzer as Adjutant General on March 14, who began serving immediately upon the appointment.

As Adjutant General, Suelzer commands the Soldiers and Airmen of the Texas Military Department and reports directly to the Governor in matters pertaining to the Texas Army National Guard, Texas Air National Guard, and Texas State Guard.

“Maj. Gen. Suelzer’s wealth of military experience and history of servant leadership is a boon to the men and women of the Texas Military Department, and I am honored to ceremonially swear him in as the Adjutant General of Texas today,” said Governor Abbott. “The integrity of the Texas Military Department and success of its operations is safeguarded under the command of Maj. Gen. Suelzer, and I look forward to working together to ensure the Texas National Guard is fully equipped to defend freedom overseas, secure our border, and keep Texans safe at home.”

Maj. Gen. Thomas M. Suelzer previously served as the Deputy Adjutant General-Air for the Texas National Guard at Camp Mabry in Austin, Texas. In this position, he served as the principle advisor to the Texas Adjutant General on Air National Guard issues and was responsible for the management and direction of policies, plans, and programs affecting three Wings and more than 3,200 Air National Guard personnel throughout the State of Texas. General Suelzer also served as a Director, Joint Air Component Coordination Element for United States Indo-Pacific Command. General Suelzer graduated from the United States Air Force Academy in 1990 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science. He completed Undergraduate Pilot Training at Williams Air Force Base, Arizona and went on to serve in various operational and staff assignments during his ten years of Active Duty service and seven years in the Air Force Reserve.

General Suelzer joined the Texas Air National Guard in 2007 where he served as Deputy Director of Operations for Domestic Operations. He also became a leader in the Homeland Response Force enterprise as Chief of Staff for the 71st Troop Command (JTF-71) and later the 136th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade (JTF-136). He went on to serve as the Texas Air National Guard Director of Operations and the Commander of the 136th Airlift Wing. He has served on two Texas Southwest Border missions and was the military Dual Status Commander for COVID-19 response in Texas. Prior to his appointment as Deputy Adjutant General-Air, General Suelzer was the Director, Joint Staff for the Texas National Guard at Camp Mabry, Austin, Texas.