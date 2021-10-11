Texas Governor Sets Date for Special Runoff Election

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation announcing Tuesday, November 2, 2021 as the date for the special runoff election for the Texas State House of Representatives District 118 seat recently vacated by Representative Leo Pacheco.
Early voting will begin on Monday, October 18, 2021.
