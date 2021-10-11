Texas Governor Sets Date for Special Runoff Election

October 11, 2021 Maryam Shah Politics
AustinTX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation announcing Tuesday, November 2, 2021 as the date for the special runoff election for the Texas State House of Representatives District 118 seat recently vacated by Representative Leo Pacheco.

Early voting will begin on Monday, October 18, 2021.

Read the Governor’s full special election proclamation.

