Texas Governor Sets Date for Special Runoff Election

Austin , TX ( STL.News ) Governor Greg Abbott today issued a proclamation announcing Tuesday, November 2, 2021 as the date for the special runoff election for the Texas State House of Representatives District 118 seat recently vacated by Representative Leo Pacheco.

