Texas Governor Remarks At Toyota Tundra Roll Off Ceremony

December 3, 2021
Maryam Shah

AustinTX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott today delivered remarks at the Toyota Tundra Roll Off Ceremony in San Antonio.  During the ceremony, Toyota unveiled their all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra pickup truck and the first-ever Tundra hybrid — made exclusively at Toyota’s San Antonio manufacturing plant.

“There is no brand more powerful than Made In Texas, and Toyota’s San Antonio-based production of the all-new 2022 Toyota Tundra is a testament to that,” said Governor Abbott.  “Toyota has played a pivotal role in Texas’ continued economic success, and I am grateful for the billions of dollars in investment and thousands of jobs they have brought to the Lone Star State.  The unveiling of the 2022 Tundra and the first-ever Tundra Hybrid is a celebration of what businesses can achieve when they choose to invest in the best state in the nation.”