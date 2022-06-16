Texas Governor Reappoints Kristofer Monson Chief ALJ

Governor Abbott Reappoints Monson Chief Administrative Law Judge

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Kristofer Monson as the Chief Administrative Law Judge (ALJ) for the State Office of Administrative Hearings (SOAH) for a term set to expire on May 15, 2024. The Chief ALJ oversees SOAH, which is a forum for the conduct of adjudicative hearings in the executive branch of state government.

Kristofer Monson of Driftwood has served as the Chief ALJ since April 2019 and previously served as Assistant Solicitor General in the Office of the Attorney General of Texas, where he spent 15 years working as an expert in Texas administrative practice and procedure. He is board certified in Civil Appellate Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. He is a member of the State Bar of Texas, Fifth Circuit Bar, United States Supreme Court Bar, and the Western District of Texas Bar. Monson received a Bachelor of Arts from Wabash College and a Juris Doctor Degree from The University of Texas School of Law.