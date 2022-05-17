Texas Governor Reappoints David Landis

Governor Abbott Reappoints Landis To Texas Municipal Retirement System Board Of Trustees

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed David Landis to the Texas Municipal Retirement System Board of Trustees for a term set to expire on February 1, 2027. The board oversees the Texas Municipal Retirement System, which is responsible for providing a secure retirement benefit plan for eligible employees of more than 800 cities.

David Landis of Perryton is City Manager for the City of Perryton. He is a member and past president of the Texas City Management Association. Additionally, he is secretary of the Panhandle Water Planning Group, member of the Perryton Rotary Club, and a volunteer for Big Brothers Big Sisters. Landis received a Bachelor of Science from New Mexico State University.