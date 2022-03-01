Texas Governor Proclaims March As Women’s History Month

Austin, TX (STL.News) Texas Governor Proclaims March 2022 As Women’s History Month.

The American spirit of grit and ingenuity is renowned throughout the world. From the founding of this great nation to the present, Americans continuously solve new problems, create new inventions, and reach new heights. Texas women in particular have made significant contributions to this legacy.

Texas women claim many firsts—like Mary Austin Holley, who wrote the first English book about Texas in the 1830s. Texas is home to one of the first female cattle drivers, Margaret Borland, and one of the first Black women to serve in the U.S. House of Representatives, Barbara Jordan. Miriam “Ma” Ferguson, who governed our state for two terms, was among the first female governors in the nation. Others broke the glass ceiling in business, like Carrie Marcus Neiman, cofounder of Neiman Marcus, and the legendary Mary Kay Ash.

Still others have made their mark more recently through their unique and outstanding talents, like Selena Quintanilla, the Queen of Tejano music, and Simone Biles, America’s most decorated gymnast. Countless other Texas women across the Lone Star State serve as elected and appointed officials, playing an important role in both government and their communities.

In recognition of the importance of our country’s women, Congress has designated March as a time to reflect on women’s accomplishments. During this month, Texans young and old can learn of the contributions of women immortalized by history while recognizing the potential of tomorrow’s women to make the world a better place.

At this time, I encourage all Texans to join me in honoring the women of the Lone Star State and recognizing their accomplishments. Let us remain committed to supporting the invaluable work of all Texas women and learning more about their noteworthy contributions to our state and nation.

Therefore, I, Greg Abbott, Governor of Texas, do hereby proclaim March 2022, to be Women’s History Month in Texas and urge the appropriate recognition whereof.

In official recognition whereof, I hereby affix my signature this the 1st day of March, 2022.

Governor Greg Abbott

