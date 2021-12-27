Texas Governor Pardons Subrina Macea Sophus-Collins

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott Pardons Subrina Macea Sophus-Collins

TO ALL TO WHOM THESE PRESENTS SHALL COME:

WHEREAS, Subrina Macea Sophus-Collins, formerly Subrina Macea Sophus, D.O.B. July 19, 1967, was sentenced in the 230th District Court in Harris County on January 14, 1994, to two years of deferred adjudication probation and a $500 fine for the offense of Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon on Alcohol Premises, Cause No. 675327; and

WHEREAS, the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles has recommended a Full Pardon and Restoration of Full Civil Rights of Citizenship;

NOW, THEREFORE, I, GREG ABBOTT, Governor of the State of Texas, by virtue of the authority vested in me under the Constitution and laws of this State, and acting upon the recommendation of the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles, do hereby grant unto the said:

SUBRINA MACEA SOPHUS-COLLINS

A FULL PARDON AND RESTORATION OF FULL CIVIL RIGHTS OF CITIZENSHIP THAT MAY HAVE HERETOFORE BEEN LOST AS A RESULT OF HER CONVICTION OF THE OFFENSE ABOVE SET OUT IN A COURT IN CAUSE NO. 675327, IN HARRIS COUNTY, TEXAS.

I HEREBY DIRECT that a copy of this proclamation be filed in the office of the Secretary of State.

IN TESTIMONY WHEREOF, I have hereunto signed my name and have officially caused the Seal of State to be affixed hereon, this the 23rd day of December, 2021.

Governor Greg Abbott

View the proclamation.