Texas Governor On Decision To End Title 42 Expulsions

Governor Abbott Statement On President Biden’s Reckless Decision To End Title 42 Expulsions

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott today issued a statement after President Biden announced that his administration will end Title 42 expulsions despite the United States seeing historically high numbers of illegal border crossings:

“President Biden’s open-border policies are an unmitigated disaster for national security. His recklessness has forced the State of Texas to take unprecedented steps to fill the gaps—including deploying Texas Department of Public Safety troopers and over 10,000 Texas National Guard soldiers, jailing illegal immigrants who are charged with trespassing, and becoming the first state ever to build a wall to secure the border.

“Instead of listening to the millions of Americans that his administration has endangered—and instead of enforcing immigration laws passed by Congress—President Biden has chosen to jeopardize the safety and security of those very Americans he swore to protect and defend by ending Title 42 expulsions.

“Ending Title 42 expulsions will signal to cartels and migrants alike that our southern border is now wide open—inciting even more violence, more trafficking, and more lawlessness. President Biden clearly has no intention to secure the border by faithfully executing Congress’ command to detain and deport illegal immigrants. His actions will only further endanger Texans, and the State of Texas must take even more unprecedented action to keep our communities safe by using any and all constitutional powers to protect its own territory.”