Texas Governor On Death Of Jennifer Chavis

Governor Abbott Statement On Death Of Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constable

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement on the death of Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis, who was tragically killed in a fiery crash caused by a suspected drunk driver last night.

“We are heartbroken to hear about the loss of Harris County Precinct 7 Deputy Constable Jennifer Chavis who was protecting Texans from a drunk driver on the roadway last night,” said Governor Abbott. “As we remember the risks our law enforcement officers take every day to protect our communities, I ask that Texans join the First Lady and me in praying for the family and loved ones of Deputy Chavis, as well as the entire Harris County Constable’s Office.”