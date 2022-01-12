Texas Governor Makes Five Appointments

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Elizabeth Rainey and Leslie Robnett to the Specialty Courts Advisory Council for terms set to expire February 1, 2023 and February 1, 2025, respectively. Additionally, the Governor appointed Diane Bull and reappointed Brent Carr and Rebecca DePew for terms set to expire February 1, 2027. The council evaluates applications for grant funding for specialty courts from the Governor’s Office and makes funding recommendations to the criminal justice division regarding best practices.

Elizabeth Rainey of Midland is Presiding Judge of the Midland County Adult Felony Drug Court, Midland County DWI Com1, and the Midland County Transitional Treatment Court. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, National Association of Drug Court Professionals, Midland County Bar Association, and the Texas Bar College. She is a Region 7 Director and Chair of the Education and Outreach Committee for the Texas Association of Specialty Courts and a Fellow of the Texas Bar Foundation. Additionally, she is a sustaining member of the Junior League of Midland, a U5 Coach for the Midland Soccer Association, and a youth group volunteer for St. Luke’s Methodist Church. Rainey received a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech University School of Law.

Leslie Robnett of Fort Worth is an attorney for Duane Morris, LLP. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, The University of Texas Chancellors Council, and the Eldon B. Mahon Inn of Court. She is the former chair of the Tarrant County Bar Association Appellate Section and the Travis County Bar Association Civil Litigation Section. She is a member of the Teneo Network and the American Enterprise Institute – Fort Worth, Texas Women for the Arts, and Texas Parks and Wildlife Stewards of the Wild. Additionally, she is a former board member of Dress for Success Austin and former member of the St. David’s Foundation Toast of the Town Planning Committee. Robnett received a Bachelor of Science in Public Relations from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from The University of Texas School of Law.

Diane Bull of Boerne is retired as Judge of the Harris County Criminal Court at Law #11. The docket included a DWI specialty treatment court. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas, National Association of Drug Court Professionals, and the Texas Association of Specialty Courts and a former member of the Houston Bar Association, and former chair of its IDEA Committee. Additionally, she is a former advisory board member of the Houston Food Bank and Child Advocates. Bull received a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from Texas A&M University and a Juris Doctor degree from Baylor Law School.

Brent Carr of Fort Worth is Judge of the Tarrant County Criminal Court at Law #9. The court works with several specialty court dockets including the RISE program for commercially sexually exploited individuals. He is a member of the Federal Courts Northern District of Texas, U.S. Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, and the State Bar of Texas. Carr was an artillery officer in the United States Marine Corps and received a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from the University of Tampa and a Juris Doctor degree from South Texas College of Law.

Rebecca DePew of Holland is Judge of the Bell County Court at Law #3. The court handles a specialty veterans docket. She is a member of the Texas Association of County Court at Law Judges, Harker Heights Chamber of Commerce, Holland Chamber of Commerce, and the State Bar of Texas. DePew received a Bachelor of Arts from East Texas State University and a Juris Doctor degree from Baylor Law School.