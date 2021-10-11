Texas Governor Issues Order Prohibiting Vaccine Mandates

Governor Abbott Issues Executive Order Prohibiting Vaccine Mandates By Any Entity, Adds Issue To Special Session Agenda

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott today issued an executive order stating that no entity in Texas can compel receipt of a COVID-19 vaccination by any individual, including an employee or consumer, who objects to such vaccination for any reason of personal conscience, based on a religious belief, or for medical reasons, including prior recovery from COVID-19. Governor Abbott also sent a message to the the Chief Clerk of the House and Secretary of the Senate adding this issue as an item to the Third Special Session agenda. The executive order will be rescinded upon the passage of such legislation.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is safe, effective, and our best defense against the virus, but should remain voluntary and never forced,” said Governor Abbott.

Read the Governor’s Executive Order.

Read the Governor’s message.