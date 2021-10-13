Texas Governor Invites To Statewide Veterans Hiring Fair

Governor Abbott Invites Texas Employers, Veterans, And Military Families To Statewide Veterans Hiring Fair

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott invited Texas employers, veterans, and military families to participate in the tenth annual Hiring Red, White & You! statewide veterans hiring fair on Thursday, November 4. This event will be held in-person and virtually in 28 locations across the state.

Hosted by the Texas Workforce Commission and supported by the Office of the Governor, the Texas Medical Center, and the Texas Veterans Commission, the Hiring Red, White & You! statewide veterans hiring fair connects military veterans, transitioning service members, and their spouses and families in Texas with employers seeking their exceptional skills and experience.

“Veterans bring unmatched leadership abilities to the workplace,” said Governor Abbott. “They already possess many of the technical skills employers are looking for. They understand teamwork and accountability, and their professionalism, perspective, and mission focus can create a competitive advantage for any business. I encourage Texas employers and veterans to attend a Hiring Red, White & You! event on November 4, because Texas works when Texans work.”

Texas is home to more than 1.5 million military veterans and more women veterans than any state. Up to 22,000 service members transition out of the military each year.

Participation in the Hiring Red, White & You! statewide veterans hiring fair is free for employers. Employers interested in participating are encouraged to contact their local Workforce Solutions Office for more information and to register. These offices, listed by county and region, can be found at twc.texas.gov/hiring-red-white-you

Employers who hire veterans may be eligible for the Work Opportunity Tax Credit, which allows employers to receive up to $9,600 on federal business income or payroll tax benefits when they hire from certain qualified groups of veterans.

The Hiring Red, White & You! statewide veterans hiring fair is free to attend and open to veterans, veterans’ spouses, and military families.

Job seekers can find more details at twc.texas.gov/hiring-red-white-you