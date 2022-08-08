Texas Governor Congratulates Outstanding Women

Governor Abbott Congratulates Outstanding Women In Texas Government 2022 Honorees

Governor Greg Abbott today congratulated the Outstanding Women in Texas Government Award recipients for 2022 announced by the Governor’s Commission for Women and the State Agency Council. This biennial award honors women in state service who are contributing their notable talents and skills to help shape the future of Texas. Candidates were nominated by their respective state agency leadership in one of four categories, and an independent committee selected the women whose contributions best exemplified the categories of Leadership, Professional Development, Community Involvement, and Rising Star.

“To serve the people of Texas is a great honor; to do so working alongside these exceptional public servants is a privilege,” said Governor Abbott. “Their commitment to excellence at each of their state agencies is an inspiration, and the First Lady and I are proud to celebrate these four women for their dedication and selfless service to the people of this great state.”

The award winners will be honored at a ceremony in September.

The Outstanding Women in Texas Government Award recipients for 2022 are:

Outstanding Leadership: Lisa Craven, Deputy Comptroller and Chief of Staff, Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts

Outstanding Professional Development: Gina Gallegos, District Engineer, Texas Department of Transportation

Outstanding Community Involvement: Margie Henson, Digital Signature Analyst, Texas Workforce Commission

Rising Star: Jennifer Feliciano, Manager–Contracting Branch, Texas Parks & Wildlife Department

The Governor’s Commission for Women promotes opportunities for Texas women through outreach, education, research, and referral services. The State Agency Council supports the Governor’s Commission for Women and offers professional development training to its members.