Texas Governor Celebrates Job Growth In June

Governor Abbott Celebrates Texas Leading Nation For Job Growth In June

Governor Greg Abbott applauded the Texas Workforce Commission’s release of June employment numbers showing continued economic expansion as Texas led the nation for jobs added in June, as employers added 82,500 jobs over the previous month. For the eighth consecutive month, Texas set a new employment record for total jobs at 13,431,100, with 778,700 jobs added since June 2021.

“Texas leads the nation once again, creating more jobs and unmatched economic opportunities for Texans in a variety of critical industries,” said Governor Abbott. “By creating the nation’s gold standard for business-friendly policies, companies are flocking to the Lone Star State and bringing good-paying jobs for hardworking Texans. Texas’ reasonable regulatory environment, no corporate or personal income tax, and highly skilled, diverse workforce provide businesses, large and small, the freedom to grow and thrive. With the employment rate in Texas continuing to set new records, more opportunities await all Texans across this great state.”