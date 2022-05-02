Texas Governor At Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony

Governor Abbott Delivers Remarks At Texas Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony In Austin

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott last night delivered remarks at the Texas Peace Officers Memorial Ceremony at the Texas State Capitol in Austin. The ceremony honored members of law enforcement who have lost their lives in service and their families. During his remarks, the Governor paid tribute to law enforcement officers who courageously lost their lives while answering the call to serve and protect their fellow Texans. The Governor also awarded the medal of honor to a family member of each of the 62 officers who were recognized at the ceremony.

“The Texas Peace Officers Memorial displays the tremendous gratitude of Texans for law enforcement officers who have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect the people of Texas,” said Governor Abbott. “We are forever indebted to the bravery of these men and women who risked their lives to preserve the hope and freedom of the Lone Star State, and I am proud to be at this ceremony in honor of their memory. May we never forget the courage of our law enforcement officers, past and present.”