Texas Governor – Arrival Of Unlawful Migrants At U.S. Capitol

Governor Abbott Announces Arrival Of First Bus Of Unlawful Migrants At U.S. Capitol

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott announced the arrival of the first group of unlawful migrants bused to Washington, D.C. This busing strategy is part of Governor Abbott’s response to the Biden Administration’s decision to end Title 42 expulsions. The migrant passengers were dropped off between Union Station and the United States Capitol, and a second bus is currently en route to Washington, D.C.

Last week, Governor Greg Abbott directed the Texas Division of Emergency Management to charter buses to transport migrants from Texas to Washington, D.C.

The bus was filled with migrants from the countries of Colombia, Cuba, Venezuela, and Nicaragua.

“As the federal government continues to turn a blind eye to the border crisis, the State of Texas will remain steadfast in our efforts to fill in the gaps and keep Texans safe,” said Governor Abbott. “By busing migrants to Washington, D.C., the Biden Administration will be able to more immediately meet the needs of the people they are allowing to cross our border. Texas should not have to bear the burden of the Biden Administration’s failure to secure our border.”