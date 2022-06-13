Texas Governor Appoints Three To University Of North Texas

Governor Abbott Appoints Three To University Of North Texas System Board Of Regents

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Lindy Rydman and reappointed Ashok “A.K.” Mago and Laura Wright to the University of North Texas System Board of Regents for terms set to expire on May 22, 2027.

Lindy Rydman of Houston is the Co-Owner of Spec’s Wines, Spirits and Finer Foods, a position she has held since 1996. Prior to her current position with Spec’s, she held various roles with the company since 1972. She is a member of the Texas Package Stores Association and President of Spec’s Charitable Foundation. Rydman received a Bachelor of Music Education from the University of North Texas.

Ashok “A.K.” Mago of Dallas is Chairman and CEO of Mago and Associates, Inc. He is the founding chairman of the Greater Dallas Indo-American Chamber, now known as the US-INDIA Chamber, and a board member of the Primary Care Clinic of North Texas, Salvation Army of North Texas Advisory Board, and UT Southwestern Simmons Cancer Center Community Advisory Board. Mago has previously served as Director on the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport Board and as a member of the Dallas Regional Chamber Board & Executive Board, 1st Independent National Bank Board, Dallas County Work Source Development Board, Dallas Museum of Art Board of Trustees, Dallas Symphony Orchestra Board, Dallas Convention & Visitors Bureau Board & Executive Board, United Way of Metropolitan Dallas Board, North Texas Commission Board, Dallas County Community College District Foundation, and BBVA Compass Bank Advisory Board in Dallas. Mago also previously served as the Commissioner of the City of Dallas Plan & Zoning Commission and is the past Governor of District 2X1 Lions Club International. He was awarded the Pravasi Bhartiya Samman in 2010 by the president of India, which is the highest award given to persons of Indian origin living abroad. Additionally, he was awarded the Padma Shri by the president of India in 2014. Mago is a distinguished alumnus of Leadership Dallas and the University of Texas at Dallas. Mago received a bachelor’s degree from Delhi University, India and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Texas at Dallas.

Laura Wright of Dallas retired in 2013 after 25 years with Southwest Airlines Co., the last eight of which she was Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance. She has served on the UNT System Board of Regents since 2015, serving as Chair since 2019. She is currently a member of the Board of Directors for TE Connectivity, LTD, CMS Energy, Spirit Aerospace Systems, and Joby Aviation. She is a former trustee, audit committee chair, governance chair, and executive committee member of the University of North Texas Foundation and a former member of the University of North Texas Business School Advisory Board. Additionally, she is a member of the Texas State Society of Certified Public Accountants. Wright received a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Accounting from the University of North Texas.