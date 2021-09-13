Texas Governor Appoints Robert Gauntt & Richard Clemmer

Governor Abbott Appoints Gauntt and Clemmer to Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Robert Gauntt and Richard Clemmer to the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board for terms set to expire on August 31, 2027 and August 31, 2023, respectively. The board provides leadership and coordination for the Texas higher education system.

Robert Gauntt of Austin is Founder of Capital Creek Partners. He is a Trustee of UTIMCO and former Trustee of Texas Teachers Retirement System. He is a member of The University of Texas (UT) Chancellor’s Council and UT McCombs School of Business Advisory Council and a board member of RBI Austin and Ascend Mission Academy – Mozambique. Gauntt received a Bachelor of Business Administration and a Master of Business Administration from UT Austin.

Richard Clemmer of Austin is Chairman of NXP NA, and the former CEO of NXP Semiconductors. He is a member of the Texas Tech University Whitacre School of Engineering Advisory Board. Additionally, he is former chairman of the European Semiconductor Industry Association, former vice chairman of Story Time for Soldiers, and former member of the Global Semiconductor Alliance. Clemmer received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas Tech University and a Master of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University.