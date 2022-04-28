Texas Governor Appoints Lisa Jarrett As Chair Of TJJB

Governor Abbott Appoints Jarrett As Chair Of Texas Juvenile Justice Board

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has named Lisa Jarrett as chair of the Texas Juvenile Justice Board. The board is charged with developing and implementing rules to govern the Texas Juvenile Justice Department, its executive director and staff, and to establish the mission and set goals for the department to emphasize keeping youth in home communities while balancing rehabilitative needs with public safety.

Lisa Jarrett of San Antonio is Judge of the 436th District Court. Previously, she was appointed to the Juvenile Justice Advisory Board and the Task Force on Improving Outcomes for Juveniles Adjudicated of Sexual Offenses. She is a member of Friends of Communities in Schools and a fellow of the San Antonio Bar Foundation and the Texas Bar Foundation. Additionally, she is board certified in Juvenile Law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. Jarrett received a Bachelor of Arts from The University of Texas at Austin and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Houston Law Center.