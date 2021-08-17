Texas Governor Appoints Kathleen Jackson to EFAG

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Kathleen Jackson to the Environmental Flows Advisory Group for a term at the pleasure of the Governor.

Kathleen Jackson of Beaumont is a board member of the Texas Water Development Board, where she has served since 2014. She is a registered Professional Engineer and is a member and past chairman of the Southeast Texas section of the American Institute of Chemical Engineers. She is a board member and past president of the Lamar Institute of Technology Foundation, member of the Texas Farm Bureau, past president of the American Cancer Society of North Jefferson County, and a past board member of Junior Achievement of the Golden Triangle. Additionally, she is a past member of the Lower Neches Valley Authority Board of Directors and the Texas Water Conservation Association, and has participated on the Sabine and Neches Rivers Bay and Estuary Environmental Flows Assessment Program Stakeholders Committee. Jackson received a Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering from North Carolina State University.