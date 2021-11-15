7.6 C
New York
Monday, November 15, 2021
spot_img
HomePolitics
Politics

Texas Governor Appoints Hollub to Board of Chiropractic Examiners

By Maryam Shah
0
74
Texas Governor Appoints Hollub to Board of Chiropractic Examiners

AustinTX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Josh Hollub to the Texas Board of Chiropractic Examiners for a term set to expire on February 1, 2023.  The board is responsible for regulating the practice of chiropractic.

Josh Hollub of Houston is a commercial and industrial supervisor and estimator for Modern Plumbing Company, Inc. and is a licensed Journeyman and Master Plumber.  He is a member of the Associated Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors of Texas and Quality Service Contractors.  In addition, he is a defensive coordinator and assistant head coach with Texas Intercity Football, Inc.  Hollub graduated from Deer Park High School and completed a 4-year plumbing apprenticeship program.

Previous articleVermont Governor On Senator Leahy’s Retirement
Next articleNorth Carolina: Meel Corp to Invest $5 Million in Oxford
Maryam Shah
Maryam Shah is a teacher, mother, and wife. She is dedicated to publishing news provided by the US Department of State, State Governors, and more. She constantly monitors the web for the latest news updates, quickly publishing stories to help keep the public informed.

Related Articles

Stay Connected

7,568FansLike
12,785FollowersFollow
17,262FollowersFollow

Latest Articles

Load more

Our primary objectives are to provide unbiased and timely news stories that we obtain directly from sources. Therefore, we publish news supplied from sources that we believe to be reliable. However, we are NOT journalists and have NOT independently verified the content. Consequently, we recommend that you verify the information contained within.

Contact us: Marty@STLMedia.Agency

© Copyright - STL.News >> States Top Leading News