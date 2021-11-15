Texas Governor Appoints Hollub to Board of Chiropractic Examiners

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Josh Hollub to the Texas Board of Chiropractic Examiners for a term set to expire on February 1, 2023. The board is responsible for regulating the practice of chiropractic.

Josh Hollub of Houston is a commercial and industrial supervisor and estimator for Modern Plumbing Company, Inc. and is a licensed Journeyman and Master Plumber. He is a member of the Associated Plumbing-Heating-Cooling Contractors of Texas and Quality Service Contractors. In addition, he is a defensive coordinator and assistant head coach with Texas Intercity Football, Inc. Hollub graduated from Deer Park High School and completed a 4-year plumbing apprenticeship program.