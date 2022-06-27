Texas Governor Appoints Four To Finance Commission

Governor Abbott Appoints Four To Finance Commission Of Texas

Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Bob Borochoff, Phillip Holt, and Deborah Scanlon and appointed Marty Green to the Finance Commission of Texas for terms set to expire on February 1, 2028. The Finance Commission is responsible for overseeing and coordinating the Texas Department of Banking, the Department of Savings and Mortgage Lending, and the Office of the Consumer Credit Commissioner and serves as the primary point of accountability for ensuring that state depository and lending institutions function as a system, considering the broad scope of the financial services industry.

Bob Borochoff of Houston is Owner and CEO of Café Adobe Restaurants. He is serving his second term as a Commissioner of the twelve person U.S.–China Economic and Security Commission in Washington, D.C. Additionally, he is a board member and past Chairman of Government Relations for the Greater Houston Partnership and a board member and past Vice Chairman of the Harris Center. Previously, he served as a Director of the National Restaurant Association and served two terms as President of the Houston Restaurant Association. He is a volunteer for the HEART Program, a non-profit specializing in the training and employment of adults with intellectual and physical disabilities. Borochoff studied at California State University at Fullerton and the University of Houston.

Phillip Holt of Bonham is the Vice President of Government Affairs for Conn’s HomePlus. He is a member of the Texas Consumer Finance Association and a past member of the American Financial Services Association and the National Installment Lenders Association. Additionally, he is a volunteer for the Fannin County Children’s Advocacy Center and previously served as a board member of the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame Museum. Holt received a Bachelor of Science in Marketing from The University of Texas Permian Basin.

Deborah Scanlon of Missouri City is Audit Partner and Regional Industry Leader for FORVIS, LLP, and is a Certified Public Accountant. She is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), Texas Society of CPAs, Missouri Society of CPAs, and the Puerto Rico Society of CPAs. Additionally, she is a member of the AICPA Investment Company Expert Panel. She is a board member of the Girls Scouts of San Jacinto, past board member of the Independent Bankers Association of Texas Leadership Division, and past President of the Board of Susan G. Komen for the Cure Houston Affiliate. Scanlon received a Bachelor of Science in Accounting from Northwest Missouri State University.

Marty Green of Dallas is the Principal and Attorney in charge for Polunsky Beitel Green, LLP. He has practiced law for over 30 years with a focus on the financial services and consumer credit arenas, including with the Dallas offices of Thompson & Knight and Baker Botts. Additionally, he is a member of the State Bar of Texas and the Dallas Bar Association and a volunteer for Habitat for Humanity. Green received a Bachelor of Arts from Southern Utah University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Texas Law School.