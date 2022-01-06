Texas Governor Appoints Cooley to Judicial District Court

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Dana Cooley as Judge of the 132nd Judicial District Court in Borden and Scurry Counties for a term set to expire December 31, 2022 or until her successor shall be duly elected and qualified.

Dana Cooley of Snyder is the Director of the Criminal Justice and Law Studies Program at Lubbock Christian University. She previously served as the District Attorney for the 132nd Judicial District in Borden and Scurry Counties for over 18 years. She is a member of the State Bar of Texas and a former member of its Grievance Committee and Representation for Those on Death Row Committee. She is a former member of the Texas District & County Attorneys Association and its Publications Committee. Additionally, she is a member, former bible school teacher, and former service group leader for the 37th Street Church of Christ and former president and former vice president of the Snyder Kiwanis Club. Cooley received a Bachelor of Science in Home Economics Education from Abilene Christian University and a Juris Doctor degree from Texas Tech University.