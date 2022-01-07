Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed 11 members to the Private Sector Advisory Council for terms to expire at the pleasure of the Governor. The council advises the Governor on homeland security issues that are pertinent to the private sector.

Kelley Adley of Pottsboro is the Director of FirstNet Strategy and Policy at AT&T. He serves as a board member and Investigative Volunteer for Court Appointed Special Advocates. Previously, he served as a Texas State Certified Peace Officer. Adley received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Management from Northwood University and a Master of Business Administration from LeTourneau University.

Nathanael Graglia of Fort Worth is Executive Vice President of drayage/Motor Carrier Wallport Transit Xpress Inc. He serves on the Texas Trucking Association Board of Directors, as the Texas Trucking Association Dallas-Fort Worth Chapter Chairman, and the Intermodal Association of North America Intermodal Safety and Operations and Maintenance & Repair Committees. Additionally, he is a member of the American Trucking Association’s Intermodal Motor Carrier Conference, Small Carrier Conference, and the Technology and Engineering Automated Truck Subcommittee. Graglia received a Bachelor of Business Administration from the University of Northern Iowa.

John Hofmann of Liberty Hill is the Executive Vice President of Water for the Lower Colorado River Authority. He serves on the Texas Water Conservation Association Board of Directors. Hofmann received a Bachelor of Arts from The University of Texas at Austin.

David Kassen of Plano is Vice President of Same Day Transportation for FedEx Office where he leads the autonomous delivery project. He is Vice President of St. Paul the Apostle Men’s Club and a University of Texas Dallas Global Business Mentor. Kassen received a Bachelor of Business Administration from Texas Tech University and a Master of Business Administration from Southern Methodist University.

Brian Lawson of Lake Jackson is the Emergency Services and Security Delivery Leader of Dow Inc. He currently serves as the Safety Committee Chair for the Boys and Girls Club of Brazoria County. Previously, he served as a Captain, Lieutenant, and Firefighter for Lake Jackson Volunteer Fire Department. Lawson received a Bachelor of Science from Louisiana State University.

Michael “Mike” McNally of Granbury is Nuclear Security Manager for Luminant Power’s Comanche Peak Nuclear Power Plant where he has held various roles for over 20 years. He is a member of the American Legion Granbury, Texas Detachment and the Marine Corps League Granbury, Texas Detachment. He retired in 2021 after 21 years of service in the United States Marine Corps and the United States Marine Corps Reserve.

Russell McQuiston of Fort Worth is the Director of Security and Emergency Services for Lockheed Martin Aeronautics Company in Fort Worth. Previously, he served as the Senior Security Manager of Government Security Operations, Security Manager for the Integrated Fighter Group, and Manager of the Global Emergency Operations Center for Lockheed Martin Corporation in Bethesda, Maryland. McQuiston received a Bachelor of Science in Emergency Administration and Planning from the University of North Texas.

Justen Noakes of San Antonio is the Director of Emergency Preparedness at H-E-B and serves on the Board of Directors for Texas Search and Rescue, Inc., a nonprofit first responder organization providing trained volunteer support to law enforcement, fire departments, and emergency management agencies. He is a Commissioner for Bexar County Emergency Services District #2, providing fire and EMS services for northwest Bexar County. Noakes received a Bachelor of Science in Social Science from Kansas State University.

Jeffrey Suggs of La Porte is an Emergency Services and Security Manager at Kuraray America, Inc. He is an Emergency Management Committee Chair at East Harris County Manufacturing Association, a board member of Texas Industrial Emergency Services Board, and a specialist at Channel Industries Mutual Aid. Previously, he served as a board member of the Emergency Management Association of Texas, Chairman of La Porte LEPC, and member of the International Association of Emergency Managers. Suggs received an Associate of Applied Science in Occupational Health and Safety from San Jacinto College, a Bachelor of Applied Arts and Sciences in Emergency Management Administration from West Texas A&M University, and a Master of Arts in Emergency and Disaster Management from American Public University.

Eliecer “Eli” Viamontes is President and CEO of Entergy Texas, Inc. With nearly 20 years of experience in the industry, he has held leadership roles across many business divisions, including incident response, for two Fortune 500 electric utilities. Previously, he served as chair of the Florida International University Electrical & Computer Engineering Industry Advisory Board. Viamontes received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and a Master of Business Administration from Florida International University.

Marcus Woodring of League City is the Chief of Port Security and Emergency Operations at the Port of Houston Authority. He is a member of the International Association of Emergency Managers and the Emergency Management Association of Texas. Additionally, he serves as the President of Houston International Seafarers Center, chairman of the National Maritime Security Advisory Committee, and as a member of the Texas Southern University Maritime Advisory Board. Woodring received a Bachelor of Arts from Brown University and a Master of Public Administration from Cornell University.