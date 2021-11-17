Texas Governor Announces TI’s Investment in Sherman

Governor Abbott Announces Texas Instruments’ Potential $30 Billion Investment in Sherman

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott today announced that Texas Instruments (TI) has selected Sherman as the location for their next 300-mm fabs, with potential of up to four fabs on the site to meet demand over time. TI is a Dallas-based, publicly-traded semiconductor company that manufactures processing chips. The new fabrication facilities will manufacture 300-mm semiconductor wafers with construction of the first and second fabs set to begin in 2022. Plans for production from the first facility should begin as early as 2025. With the option to include up to four fabs, the company could employ up to 3,000 people in Sherman and invest nearly $30 billion over the coming decades.

“For more than 90 years, TI has been a member of the powerful ‘Made in Texas’ brand and we are proud that the company has chosen to continue its legacy of innovation in the Lone Star State,” said Governor Abbott. “In addition to bringing billions of dollars in capital investment and thousands of new jobs to North Texas, this historic investment will keep Texas a national leader in semiconductor manufacturing while also strengthening the domestic semiconductor supply chain. I thank TI for choosing Sherman as the site for up to four new semiconductor manufacturing facilities as we work together to keep Texas a global hub for innovation in advanced technology and manufacturing.”

“Our commitment to North Texas spans more than 90 years, and this decision is a testament to our strong partnership and investment in the Sherman community,” said TI Chairman, President, and CEO Rich Templeton. “TI’s future analog and embedded processing 300-mm fabs at the Sherman site are part of our long-term capacity planning to continue to strengthen our manufacturing and technology competitive advantage and support our customers’ demand in the coming decades.”

“Texas has developed a worldwide reputation for its pro-growth policies, highly adaptable workforce, and abundant natural resources, all of which played a crucial role in TI’s decision to make this massive investment in American manufacturing right here in Sherman,” said Mayor David Plyler. “Even among its peer cities in the Lone Star State, Sherman has both the infrastructure and quality-of-life that set it apart. We thank God that Texas Instruments has made the decision to locate in our growing, historic, and business-friendly community.”

TI was founded in Dallas in 1930 and has additional locations in Richardson, Sherman, and Houston. Ranked number 210 on the list of Fortune 500 companies, TI is one of the largest employers in the state and the only semiconductor company headquartered in Texas.

Learn more about TI.