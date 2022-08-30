Texas Governor Announced Three Appointments

Governor Abbott Appoints Three To Texas Medical Board District Four Review Committee

(STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has appointed Shirlene Samuel, D.O. to the Texas Medical Board District Four Review Committee for a term set to expire on January 15, 2024. Additionally, the Governor appointed Bobby Marek, M.D. and reappointed Walton “Boyd” Bush, Ed.D. for terms set to expire on January 15, 2028.

Bobby Marek, M.D. of Brenham is an Internist at Baylor Scott & White – the Brenham Clinic. He is a Fellow of the American College of Physicians and a member of the Texas Medical Association. Additionally, he is the Secretary and Treasurer of the Washington-Burleson County Medical Society. Marek received a Bachelor of Science in Biology from Texas A&M University and a Doctor of Medicine from the University of Texas Medical Branch.

Shirlene Samuel, D.O. of Austin is a board certified Pediatrician at Austin Regional Clinic. She is a member of the American Association of Pediatrics, American Osteopathic Association, and the Texas Medical Board. Samuel received her Bachelor of Science in Microbiology from the University of Oklahoma and a Doctor of Osteopathic Medicine from A.T. Still University. She completed her residency in Pediatrics at Oklahoma State University.

Walton “Boyd” Bush, Ed.D. of Bee Cave is a retired state agency Executive Director. Additionally, he previously served as the Assistant Director of Field Operations with the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles. He currently serves as Vice President of the Falconhead West Home Owners Association and he is a former member of the American Association of Dental Boards. Bush received a Bachelor of Science in Math and Computer Education, and a Master of Education from West Texas A&M University, and a Doctorate in Education from Texas Tech University.

