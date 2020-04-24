Texas Governor Abbott, TDHCA Secure Financial Housing Assistance

(STL.News) – Governor Greg Abbott and the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs (TDHCA) today announced that Texas will provide HOME Tenant Based Rental Assistance (TBRA) to Texans experiencing housing challenges due to COVID-19. These TBRA funds have been made possible through a series of waivers recently authorized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD). These waivers give Texas the flexibility needed to provide assistance to Texans in need. Governor Abbott and TDHCA initially requested these federal waivers on April 1st.

The HUD waivers will allow a portion of TDHCA funds to be used to help families and individuals with up to 100 percent of the cost of rent, security deposit payments and utility bills for tenants affected by loss of income due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Up to $11.3 million will be available to current TBRA administrators in coming weeks who will then distribute the aid to qualifying Texans.

“Thanks to these waivers from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the State of Texas will be able to provide much-needed financial relief to Texans struggling with housing due to challenges posed by COVID-19,” said Governor Abbott. “We are committed to supporting Texans facing severe economic hardship brought on by this pandemic, and the state will continue to work closely with our federal partners to give Texans the resources and assistance they need.”

