Texas Governor Abbott Spotlights Small Businesses

Governor Abbott Spotlights Texas’ Small Businesses At Texas Restaurant Show In Dallas

Governor Greg Abbott commended the hard work of small businesses – many of which are restaurants and bars – and spotlighted their importance to the Lone Star State’s thriving economy at the Texas Restaurant Association (TRA)’s Texas Restaurant Show in Dallas. Addressing hundreds of event attendees, the Governor noted TRA’s contributions in keeping Texas the best state for small business job growth, the top state to start a business, and the number one economic destination in America.

“Small businesses – many of which are restaurants and bars – are the heartbeat of our mighty economy and communities, and I thank TRA for their tireless efforts to support Texas entrepreneurs in this critical industry,” said Governor Abbott. “Through partnerships with organizations like TRA, the Lone Star State will continue creating more jobs, developing and educating our workforce, and providing bars and restaurants the opportunity to unleash their full economic potential. Together we are keeping Texas an economic juggernaut and a place where every Texan can flourish.”

TRA is the leading business association for Texas’ $52.4 billion foodservice industry, which spans over 43,000 locations throughout the state and employs a workforce of 1.2 million Texans.