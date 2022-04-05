Texas Governor Abbott Sets Emergency Special Election For 34th Congressional District

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott issued a proclamation announcing Tuesday, June 14, 2022 as the emergency special election date to fill the 34th Congressional District seat recently vacated by Congressman Filemon B. Vela.

Candidates who wish to have their names placed on the emergency special election ballot must file their applications with the Secretary of State no later than 5:00 PM on Wednesday, April 13, 2022. Early voting will begin on Tuesday, May 31, 2022.