Texas Governor Abbott Releases New PSA Encouraging Texans To Get A Flu Shot

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott today released a new public service announcement (PSA) encouraging Texans to get a flu shot. Getting a flu shot is especially important this season to help keep hospitalizations down during the state’s ongoing response to COVID-19. In the PSA, the Governor notes that the flu vaccine is an effective way to reduce the chances of contracting and spreading the flu.

The video is available on YouTube and can be downloaded at this link.

TRANSCRIPT:

Hi, this is Governor Greg Abbott. Flu season is already here, and that means we all need to take extra care to stay healthy. That’s why I urge every Texan to go get a flu shot. I got mine today. I can tell you it is the best way to reduce your chances of contracting and spreading the flu. So protect yourself and loved ones this flu season and get a flu shot today.

