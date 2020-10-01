Texas Governor Abbott Recognizes Corpus Christi Blue Ribbon Schools

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott today held a press conference in Corpus Christi where he recognized two Corpus Christi Independent School District (ISD) schools that have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools for 2020: the Early Childhood Development Center and Windsor Park Elementary School. The Governor also issued a proclamation to celebrate the achievements of these two schools.

“This Blue Ribbon recognition is a testament to the parents, students, teachers, and staff at both Early Childhood Development Center and Windsor Park Elementary School,” said Governor Abbott. “A quality education is the foundation for a child’s success, and it requires supportive parents, hard-working students, and dedicated teachers and administrators who motivate students to learn and grow. That is exactly the winning combination that we have with these two schools, and I am honored to recognize them for this tremendous achievement.”

The Blue Ribbon recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

