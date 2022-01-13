Texas Governor Abbott Receives Blue Shield Award

Governor Abbott Receives Blue Shield Award From Texas State Troopers Association

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott delivered remarks at the Texas State Troopers Association Award Presentation at the Governor’s Mansion in Austin, where he reaffirmed the State of Texas’ unwavering support for law enforcement. The Governor also received the association’s Blue Shield Award, which is given to public servants who demonstrate exceptional commitment and dedication to defending law enforcement officers.

“Texas is a law-and-order state, and we will always ensure that our law enforcement officers have the resources and support they need to keep our communities safe,” said Governor Abbott. “That is why I was proud to sign legislation that reforms our broken bail system, enhances protections for law enforcement officers in the line of duty, and stops cities from defunding the police. Nothing is more important than the safety and security of our communities, and I thank the members of the Texas State Troopers Association and all our law enforcement officers who put their lives on the line every day to serve and protect their fellow Texans.”