Texas Governor Abbott Reappoints Three

Governor Abbott Reappoints Three To Coastal Water Authority Board Of Directors

Austin, TX (STL.News) Governor Greg Abbott has reappointed Thomas “Tom” Reiser and Douglas “Doug” Walker to the Coastal Water Authority Board of Directors for terms set to expire on April 1, 2023. Additionally, the Governor has reappointed Jon “Mark” Sjolander for a term set to expire on April 1, 2024. The Authority is a conservation and reclamation district located within Harris, Chambers, and Liberty Counties, that has the power to transport and deliver water inside and outside the Authority, and acquire and construct all necessary properties and facilities necessary for such purposes.

Thomas “Tom” Reiser of Houston is chairman of Upstream Brokers, a director of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc., which he co-founded in 2007, and a managing partner of Fenchurch Oil and Gas, LLP. Additionally, he is a member of Independent Insurance Agents of Texas. He received an honorable discharge from the U.S. Coast Guard. Reiser received a Bachelor of Arts from the College of William and Mary.

Douglas “Doug” Walker of Beach City is retired from ExxonMobil, after over 30 years of service. He is currently serving his eighth term as city councilman for Beach City. In addition, he is a member and past president of the Rotary Club of Baytown. He is a board member and past chair of the Bay Area Rehabilitation Center and the Lee College Foundation. Walker received a Bachelor of Science from Bucknell University and a Master in Chemical Engineering from Cornell University.

Jon “Mark” Sjolander of Dayton is owner and president of Sjolander Resources and Development. He is a director on the Liberty County Central Appraisal District Board of Directors, vice-president of the Liberty County Farm Bureau Board of Directors, and member of the Trinity Valley CCA Board of Directors. Sjolander received a Bachelor of Arts from Stephen F. Austin State University.